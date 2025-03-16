Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $746,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ciena by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 152.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ciena by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $311,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,194,102.73. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,764. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 2.5 %

CIEN stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

