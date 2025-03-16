Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after acquiring an additional 141,648 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,262,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.