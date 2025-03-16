Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $121,619.62. The trade was a 94.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,271 shares of company stock worth $29,496,892. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

