Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 79.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 130,263 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NYSE DOCN opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $132,408.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,573.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

