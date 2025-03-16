WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $813.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $843.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.