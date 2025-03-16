WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 70,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $340.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.81 and its 200-day moving average is $372.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

