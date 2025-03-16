WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 4.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 737.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 400,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 352,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

CHRW stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

