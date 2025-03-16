Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.60 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

