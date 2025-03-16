Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 585,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 140,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 8,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,376. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

