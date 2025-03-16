Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang Purchases 10,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00.

Thanh Chan Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,720 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$8.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.52.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

