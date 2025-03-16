WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.83. Approximately 69,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 50,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

WILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87.

In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 69,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,553.32. Insiders have purchased 404,890 shares of company stock worth $647,687 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

