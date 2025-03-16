WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

