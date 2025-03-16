Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XNCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Xencor Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $12.76 on Friday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 63.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Xencor by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

