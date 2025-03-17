1,000 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $348.48 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $286.32 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.65 and a 200-day moving average of $380.19.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

