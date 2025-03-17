1ST Source Bank Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $703,074,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $244,174,000 after acquiring an additional 677,139 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 43,591.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $171,241,000 after acquiring an additional 589,359 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,254,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 518.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 348,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $100,916,000 after acquiring an additional 291,802 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $300.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.96 and a 200-day moving average of $296.91. The company has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.