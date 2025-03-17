1ST Source Bank Sells 769 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 657,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $73,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

