2,030 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 395,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,577,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

TGT stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.