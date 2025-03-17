3,204 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,702,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 11.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

