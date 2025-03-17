5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in February

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $349.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.