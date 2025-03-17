5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in February

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
5N Plus Stock Performance
Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $349.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.
5N Plus Company Profile
