AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 81,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 93,448 shares.The stock last traded at $38.68 and had previously closed at $38.38.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $718.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUFC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.