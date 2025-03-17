ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cormark lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADENTRA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

ADEN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 147,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,657. The company has a market capitalization of $497.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. ADENTRA has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

