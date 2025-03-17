Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Adicet Bio to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

