Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Adicet Bio to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adicet Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
