Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.91. 23,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 374,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 99,408 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

