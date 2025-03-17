Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ERH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.91. 23,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.44.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
