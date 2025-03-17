Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 18.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) were down 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 3,372,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,171,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 18.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.