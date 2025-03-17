AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $25.43. 12,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 861,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $957.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

