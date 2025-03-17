Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Bought by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $39.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $715.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.85. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

