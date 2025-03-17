Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 342128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

