Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 19.0 %
Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,186. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $522.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.43.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.57% and a negative net margin of 228.12%. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
