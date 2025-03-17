Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 19.0 %

Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,186. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $522.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.57% and a negative net margin of 228.12%. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

About Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 310,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

