Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 305 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,448,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $369.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

