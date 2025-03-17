Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 348 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

NKE opened at $71.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

