Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 64,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

