Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 351 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 2.4 %

FMAR opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.