Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 772 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $17,238,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 173,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 159,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:DJUL opened at $41.02 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

