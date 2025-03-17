Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 9,662 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.1 %
ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $68.43.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.