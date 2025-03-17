Arrien Investments Inc. Makes New $427,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.3% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $479.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

