Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – March 17th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Accenture, and Tempus AI are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to shares in companies that are significantly involved in the development or application of AI technologies, such as machine learning, robotics, and automation. These investments typically encompass firms innovating in software, hardware, and data analytics that drive advancements in the AI field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. 22,204,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,928,977. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $841.76. 545,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,598. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 123.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $992.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.70.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.31. 1,555,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,570. The stock has a market cap of $268.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.36.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.54. 1,208,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,818. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.24.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,248,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.65. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

