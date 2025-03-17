Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,840 ($88.42).

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,600 ($85.32) to GBX 7,300 ($94.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($90.49) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($87.90) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 4,372 ($56.51) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,955.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,410.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,244 ($54.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,448 ($83.35). The company has a market cap of £23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 77.20 ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 14.08%. Analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 363.5658915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

