Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 296000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Aston Bay Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Aston Bay Company Profile
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
