Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.63, for a total transaction of $421,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,440,254.30. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,014.26.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.00 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $951.04 and a 200-day moving average of $849.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

