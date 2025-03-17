AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.