Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,974,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,587,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Raymond James by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,533,000 after buying an additional 488,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,013,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,472,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $142.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.