Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avolta Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Avolta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

