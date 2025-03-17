Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Insider Susan Inglis Purchases 6,750 Shares

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) insider Susan Inglis acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,390 ($19,894.00).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Performance

Shares of USA opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.95) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £652.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243. Baillie Gifford US Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 175.03 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 295 ($3.81).

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (1.16) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Baillie Gifford US Growth had a net margin of 93.74% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

The Trust aims to produce long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the United States of America. The maximum amount which may be invested directly in private companies shall not exceed 50% of the total assets of the Company, measured at the time of investment.

