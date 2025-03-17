Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 2,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $878.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 63.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

