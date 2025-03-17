Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.2 %

BBVA traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 796,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 613,563 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.