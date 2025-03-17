Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan Sells 185,862 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 185,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.77), for a total value of £542,717.04 ($701,547.36).

Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 294.85 ($3.81). 47,948,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,755,109. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($4.08). The company has a market cap of £42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 292.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

BARC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.52) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.65) to GBX 370 ($4.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.14) to GBX 350 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 311.43 ($4.03).

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

