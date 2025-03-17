Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Posts Earnings Results

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.47 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.72) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 198 ($2.56). 2,016,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.06. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 327 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £129.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.33) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

