Best Manufacturing Stocks To Consider – March 17th

D-Wave Quantum, Exxon Mobil, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to the shares of companies engaged primarily in the production or assembly of goods from raw materials. These stocks are influenced by factors such as economic cycles, supply chain efficiency, and technological innovation, often reflecting broader trends in industrial productivity and market demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,736,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584,929. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,259,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,840,905. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $495.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $908.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

