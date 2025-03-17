Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 629111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $655.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, COO Alistair Milnes sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $64,504.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,201.16. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,190. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,677 shares of company stock valued at $392,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,101 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,397 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,369 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,603,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

