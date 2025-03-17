BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 16,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,816. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

