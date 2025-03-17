BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 16,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,816. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
